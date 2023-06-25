Transform Wealth LLC Grows Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $10,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

FPE opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

