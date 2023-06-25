Transform Wealth LLC Has $13.23 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.55.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $298.43 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93. The stock has a market cap of $188.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.44 and a 200-day moving average of $280.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.