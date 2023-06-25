Transform Wealth LLC Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $924.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $921.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $861.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $624.85 and a fifty-two week high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,990.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

