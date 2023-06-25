Transform Wealth LLC Has $9.30 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $149,668,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $139,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.7 %

DE stock opened at $404.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.94. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

