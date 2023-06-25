Transform Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,451 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Stock Down 2.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.31.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $74.87 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

