Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 11,310 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.53.

American Tower Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $186.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is 209.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.