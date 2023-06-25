Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 48,674 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 942.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,674 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $73.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.31. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $75.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

