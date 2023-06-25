Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 51 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 495,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $99,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 815,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $163,086,000 after purchasing an additional 19,914 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 66.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $215.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.76 and a 52 week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

