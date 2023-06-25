Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 86,268 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 271.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,268 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC owned about 0.24% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,127 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 575,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,855 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2,866.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 16,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average of $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

