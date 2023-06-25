Transform Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.1% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $608.76 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $644.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $569.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.58.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

