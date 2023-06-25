Transform Wealth LLC Sells 137,095 Shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,095 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC owned about 1.14% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAPE. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,438,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,665,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,738,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,596,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,421,000.

Get Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF alerts:

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CAPE opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $24.39.

About Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.