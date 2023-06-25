Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) PT Lowered to $16.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Trinseo from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trinseo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

TSE opened at $12.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.38). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinseo will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 263,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 44,793 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Summit Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 142,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 64,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

