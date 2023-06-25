Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FND. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.44.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

NYSE:FND opened at $97.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

