TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 106,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 284,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.68. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $216.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

