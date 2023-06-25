Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.88.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.54.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,674,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $89,933.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,506 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,002 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Twilio by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,045,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,532,000 after acquiring an additional 777,545 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Twilio by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 746,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,528,000 after acquiring an additional 223,809 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Twilio by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

