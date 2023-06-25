UBS Group Boosts Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $900.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Argus upped their target price on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $799.50.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $746.11 on Thursday. Equinix has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $792.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $733.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $710.22. The company has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix will post 27.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Equinix by 112.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.