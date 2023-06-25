Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 395 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Biogen by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Barclays cut their price objective on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.27.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen Stock Down 3.2 %

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $284.52 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.88 and a 200 day moving average of $286.98.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

