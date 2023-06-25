Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 505 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,103,488,000 after purchasing an additional 155,280 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.37. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

