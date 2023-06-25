Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,793 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.3% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Target by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT stock opened at $131.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.41 and a 200 day moving average of $156.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

