Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Grows Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 47,543 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average of $63.19.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

