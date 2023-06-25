Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Invests $232,000 in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 84.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACCAR Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $78.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.22. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $80.14.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.