Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Invests $232,000 in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 84.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at PACCAR
In other news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PACCAR Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $78.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.22. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $80.14.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.
PACCAR Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
