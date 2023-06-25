Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Medtronic by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 239,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,352,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MDT opened at $87.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.86.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

