Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 70 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $212.39 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.