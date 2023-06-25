Unison Advisors LLC Buys 588 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,267 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

EOG opened at $106.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.64%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

