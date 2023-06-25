United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $169.29 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $145.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

