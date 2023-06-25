USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Coverage Initiated at Sidoti

Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

USNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd.

USNA stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $76.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.51.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $248.36 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Jim Brown sold 12,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $811,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Jim Brown sold 12,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $811,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $180,390.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,054. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

