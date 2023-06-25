Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Sharper & Granite LLC

Sharper & Granite LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,338,000 after buying an additional 19,442,048 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,340,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,743,000 after purchasing an additional 994,254 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,502,000. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 554.3% in the 4th quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 916,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,553,000 after purchasing an additional 776,266 shares during the last quarter.
VTIP stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $50.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.61.
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
