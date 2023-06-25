Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Crane Advisory LLC

Crane Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.6% of Crane Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $190.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.71 and a 200 day moving average of $190.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

