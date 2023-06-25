Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $214.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.62. The company has a market cap of $296.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.