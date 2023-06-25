Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.74 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

