Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Major Shareholder Purchases $6,799,451.89 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp bought 448,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $6,799,451.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,676,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ VERA opened at $17.27 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of -0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,536,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,736,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 411,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 255,179 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,579,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $4,658,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $112,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

