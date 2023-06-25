VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $1,111,700.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $1,111,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,656,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VeriSign alerts:

On Thursday, June 22nd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.85, for a total transaction of $439,700.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $447,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.45, for a total transaction of $1,122,250.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $450,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $1,123,350.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $441,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, D James Bidzos sold 4,200 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total transaction of $920,262.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $429,760.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total transaction of $654,750.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total transaction of $431,520.00.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $221.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.60 and a 200-day moving average of $211.57. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $229.72.

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 7.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.