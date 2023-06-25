Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 4.7 %

WD stock opened at $74.20 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $61.06 and a twelve month high of $115.19. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.63.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Phase 2 Partners LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC now owns 82,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

Featured Stories

