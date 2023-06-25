Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 860,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 34,782 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 48,613 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.4 %

META stock opened at $288.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.66 and a 200-day moving average of $194.01. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $289.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,811,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

