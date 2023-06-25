Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $230,255,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,123,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,828,997,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $230,255,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,123,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,828,997,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,917,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,585,049 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.89 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.34. The firm has a market cap of $418.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

