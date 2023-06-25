WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group accounts for 1.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of WEC Energy Group worth $19,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.5 %

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

NYSE:WEC opened at $87.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

