Wedbush Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $129.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Williams Trading lowered shares of NIKE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.10.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $109.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $168.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in NIKE by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after buying an additional 2,232,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after buying an additional 2,011,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

