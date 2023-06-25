Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $34,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $45.18 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

