Welch & Forbes LLC Has $184.97 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 3.1% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $184,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,637,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $924.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $921.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $861.57. The stock has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $624.85 and a 12 month high of $964.58.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $943.77, for a total transaction of $471,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,349 shares in the company, valued at $148,501,265.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.