Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 1,775 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,054 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.34. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.89 and a 12-month high of $158.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total transaction of $184,078,137.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,360,649,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,917,280 shares of company stock worth $1,618,585,049 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.