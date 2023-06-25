Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 2,954 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,671 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $27,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $98.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $74.87 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

