Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,183 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $56,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after purchasing an additional 472,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,098,391,000 after purchasing an additional 309,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,923,000 after purchasing an additional 123,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Shares of ADP opened at $213.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.54.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

