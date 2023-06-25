Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,792 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $88.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

