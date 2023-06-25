Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Holdings Lowered by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial trimmed its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Welltower were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Raymond James downgraded Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL opened at $76.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $86.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,060.87%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

