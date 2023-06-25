Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) PT Raised to GBX 4,200

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 4,000 ($51.18) to GBX 4,200 ($53.74) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($53.74) to GBX 4,300 ($55.02) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,780 ($48.37) to GBX 3,990 ($51.06) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,750 ($47.98) to GBX 4,000 ($51.18) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Whitbread to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Stock Performance

WTBDY opened at $10.41 on Thursday. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38.

Whitbread Increases Dividend

About Whitbread

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1549 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.