Workiva (NYSE:WK) versus Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.1% of Workiva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Paycom Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Workiva shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Paycom Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Workiva and Paycom Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva -21.24% -4,861.53% -14.21% Paycom Software 20.96% 26.29% 7.38%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva $558.39 million 9.63 -$90.95 million ($2.23) -45.16 Paycom Software $1.47 billion 12.53 $281.39 million $5.33 57.45

This table compares Workiva and Paycom Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than Workiva. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Workiva and Paycom Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva 0 0 4 0 3.00 Paycom Software 1 2 10 0 2.69

Workiva currently has a consensus price target of $100.67, indicating a potential downside of 0.04%. Paycom Software has a consensus price target of $368.53, indicating a potential upside of 20.36%. Given Paycom Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paycom Software is more favorable than Workiva.

Risk and Volatility

Workiva has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paycom Software has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paycom Software beats Workiva on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. Workiva Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management. The company was founded by Chad R. Richison in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

