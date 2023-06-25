World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WWE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:WWE opened at $100.81 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $59.79 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 146.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Avala Global LP bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $11,890,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

