YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) versus Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) Head-To-Head Survey

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Rating) and Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for YaSheng Group and Shineco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YaSheng Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YaSheng Group $18.59 million 1.03 $5.31 million N/A N/A Shineco $1.97 million 4.27 -$27.03 million N/A N/A

This table compares YaSheng Group and Shineco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

YaSheng Group has higher revenue and earnings than Shineco.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Shineco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Shineco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares YaSheng Group and Shineco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YaSheng Group 28.88% 2.14% 2.12% Shineco -755.35% -41.91% -25.18%

Volatility & Risk

YaSheng Group has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shineco has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

YaSheng Group beats Shineco on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YaSheng Group

YaSheng Group engages in the agricultural operations in China. It develops, process, markets and distributes a variety of food products processed primarily from agriculture products grown in North West China. Its products include field crops, vegetables, fruits, dried fruit packages, garlic extract gels, feed materials, flowers, special crops, seeds, poultry, potato, hops extracts, pellet & compressed hops, Chinese TCM herbs, seeds and many other agro products. The company was founded by Changsheng Zhou in 2004 and is headquartered in Lanzhou, China.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum. The Herbal Products segment involves in the processing and distribution of traditional Chinese medicinal herbal products as well as other pharmaceutical products. The Other Agricultural Products segment comprises planting, processing, and distribution of green and organic agricultural produce and growing and cultivating of Chinese Yew trees. The company was founded on August 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

