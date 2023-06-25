Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($10.88) per share.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 7.9 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $187.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.81.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $114.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $70.32 and a 1-year high of $159.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.38 and a 200-day moving average of $129.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $49,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics



Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

