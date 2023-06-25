Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $491,260.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $491,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,816.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $484,190.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $455,980.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $444,640.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $644,910.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $472,920.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $488,320.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $512,680.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $476,350.00.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $66.62 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $124.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 155.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.09 and its 200-day moving average is $69.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

